Gateway Outdoor Expo Announced for 2021
St. Louis-based expo will feature new outdoor gear, services, information, and interactive demos — all in a festive, family-friendly environment.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Gateway Outdoor Expo is set for October 1-3 at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The event will showcase new gear and products, free interactive demos, and information on a variety of active living topics — all in a festive, family-friendly environment.
This is the first year the Gateway Outdoor Expo will be held at America’s Center, a move that will allow more space for exhibits and attendees.
“Relocating to America’s Center gives us the chance to feature additional vendors and activities aimed at getting people outside,” said Brad Kovach, expo director and editor/publisher of Terrain Magazine, producers of the event. “The Gateway Outdoor Expo invites attendees to interact with leading brands, retailers, organizations, and destinations and learn how they can enjoy the mental, physical, and emotional benefits of outdoor recreation — which are more important now than ever.”
With more than 200 exhibit booths and 5,000 attendees expected at the weekend event, the Gateway Outdoor Expo is the premier consumer show and cultural gathering for the Midwest outdoor and adventure sports community. The event will highlight activities such as running, biking, hiking, camping, climbing, and paddling, as well as adventure travel, health and wellness, and more. Special features are expected to include, but are not limited to:
• Rock Climbing Wall: Sponsored by Upper Limits Indoor Rock Climbing Gym. Test your ability on several different routes of varying difficulty. The wall is 23 feet tall, with holds and features that simulate a real rock surface.
• Bicycle Demo Course. Sponsored by St. Louis Mountain Bike Camps. This area allows prospective buyers to try out a road, mountain, gravel, or e-bike before they buy, with simulated obstacles for off-road models.
• Mobile Life Basecamp: Tour the latest overland vehicles, mini travel trailers, and toy haulers and take your future outdoor adventures on the road.
• VIP Party: Rub elbows with expo vendors and enjoy select food and beverages at this celebratory mixer. Details to follow.
Those interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor at the Gateway Outdoor Expo can find more information online at gatewayoutdoorexpo.com or contact Steve Schmidt at steve@terrain-mag.com.
About The Gateway Outdoor Expo
The Gateway Outdoor Expo is the oldest and largest outdoor recreation and adventure show in the Greater St. Louis area. Browse 50,000 square feet of exhibition space and find the latest products, services, and resources to help you explore the many facets of outdoor fitness and recreation in the region. Located at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis! The Gateway Outdoor Expo is owned and produced by Terrain Magazine. Learn more at gatewayoutdoorexpo.com.
About Terrain Magazine
Launched in January 2014, Terrain Magazine is the only publication dedicated exclusively to outdoor recreation, adventure, and culture in St. Louis and the Midwest. Its mission is to provide inspiration, information, and access to products and services for those who want to explore the many facets of the outdoors, whether for competition purposes, for their health, or simply for enjoyment. Learn more at terrain-mag.com.
