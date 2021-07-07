Alloy Personal Training Announces Another Multi-Unit Deal In Salt Lake City
Alloy Personal Training, has announced that it has awarded another franchise development deal to open three additional locations in the Salt Lake City market
After I researched other brands, Alloy stood out. The culture, values, people, systems, and franchise support were all top-notch. The business model is solid one that I feel will be a success.”ABITA SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere personal training fitness studio franchise, has announced today that it has awarded another franchise development deal to open three additional locations in the Salt Lake City market; the first two openings are planned for October of 2021 with the third set for early 2022.
— David Harris
The developer, David Harris, an experienced CPA, and financial business expert, resides with his wife Linda and their four children in Murray, Utah. Harris said that he was drawn to the Alloy Brand immediately. “I was initially interested in the fitness training industry where I could make a difference and have a positive impact on others, and where I could regain a passion for work and find better work-life balance. I was looking for a solid business structure with the right blend of active and passive ownership, so I could professionally pivot while still taking care of my family and continuing to build for retirement,” Harris added.
Harris reviewed several franchises before setting his sights on the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. “After I researched other brands, Alloy stood out. The Alloy culture, values, people, systems, and franchise support were all top-notch. The Alloy team members sincerely want the franchisees to succeed. Their reputation was one of excellence, and the business model is solid; one that I feel will be a success.”
Harris plans to develop additional Alloy Personal Training franchise locations once he concludes the successful development of his first three locations.
Rick Mayo, Alloy Fitness Franchise CEO, and founder had this to say, “We are very focused on the Salt Lake City market, and having outstanding franchise development partners like David with his experience and dedication is a big win for the Alloy brand. Combining great people with a great concept is what “stronger together” means here at Alloy. Our team is just so excited about David joining us and the amount of development overall that is underway for our brand.”
Alloy Personal Training has several other franchise development and single franchise location deals underway as the appeal of its concept and the market for fitness services continues to boom.
Franchise discovery days are planned for prospective Alloy franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. If you or someone you know is interested in having their own successful personal training business, the Alloy systems are well developed and focused on an emerging sector of the fitness industry. Visit alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and was recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur and founder and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010 Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 1,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop several additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
