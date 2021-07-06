Information Technology Provider Epsilon, Inc. Expands with New Operations in Greenville County, SC
Adding an expected 145 new positions, investing $2.6 million to accommodate surging governmental and commercial business demand
Epsilon, Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville, South Carolina where the high quality of life and amazing people are a great fit with our company culture...”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has announced that Epsilon, Inc., a Carolinas-based information technology and services company, will establish new operations in Greenville County, S.C. The investment of more than $2.6 million investment will create a planned 145 new jobs.
— Eric Oelschlaeger, CEO of Epsilon Inc.
Founded in 2009, Epsilon, Inc. provides customer service that supports a wide range of technology-related functions. Core services include managed IT services, consulting and planning, cloud and hybrid cloud hosting for business applications; technology support for customer employees; wired and wireless network design and build-out; cybersecurity and compliance services, and 24/7 call center support.
“Epsilon, Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville, where the high quality of life and amazing people are a great fit with our company culture,” said Epsilon, Inc. President Eric Oelschlaeger. “Epsilon, Inc. looks forward to being a part of the growing business community here in the Upstate and to expand our support to regional and national clients from South Carolina.”
Located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin, Epsilon, Inc.’s new facility is currently being upfitted to accommodate the initial wave of talent that Epsilon will hire and deploy in Greenville, and which will initially emphasize the company’s governmental agency relationships. Following completion of the initial phase, Epsilon will begin a second phase of their Greenville expansion by increasing the company’s Brookfield Oaks facility to emphasize growing demand from business and commercial segments.
“Today, we’re thrilled to celebrate a great win for South Carolina’s rapidly growing tech industry,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “With this announcement, Epsilon, Inc. builds on the momentum South Carolina has achieved in this dynamic sector.”
Upfit of phase 1 of the new facility is expected to be operational by August 2021, with phase 2 to begin upfit in early Fall. Individuals interested in joining the Epsilon team should visit the company’s wide range of positions – onsite, partially remote and remote – displayed on the careers webpage.
“It is great to see a technology company like Epsilon, Inc. establish operations in the Palmetto State,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Investments like this showcase the diversity of South Carolina and that our state is just right for these firms.”
Headquartered in Weaverville, North Carolina, Epsilon began as a discussion between founders Eric and Peter Oelschlaeger while on a rock-climbing trip in the Southwestern desert in 2008. Less than a year later they launched Epsilon, based on the premise that information technology should be simple to adopt, simple to support, simple to scale and cost effective. Since then, the company has grown to serve nearly 100 customers including scores of commercial businesses and over a dozen local, state and Federal governmental agencies.
Serving customers ranging from the Department of Defense to the Office of Personnel Management, and from regional utilities to commercial breweries and non-profits, clients trust Epsilon to manage and optimize the essential Information Technology functions of their organization. Epsilon is SOC 2 certified and ISO 27001 certified, and recently received the 2020 HIRE VETS Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor.
Epsilon is also a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), a GSA MAS Contract Holder, a GSA VETS 2 Contract Holder, and a Seaport-NxG Contract Holder providing service in 12 states and 4 countries.
“Epsilon, Inc.’s continuing growth reflects the organization's focus on aligning information technology with customer objectives to eliminate complexity and improve performance and compliance,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board member Willis Meadows. “As a nationally respected and innovative IT solution provider, we welcome their expansion and 145 new IT-related jobs to the Greenville County community.”
“As a respected provider of IT services and support for governmental and private sector industries, Epsilon Inc. will bring excellent jobs and capabilities to Mauldin and Greenville County, and is a perfect addition to the Upstate's booming IT industry," said Mayor Terry Merritt of the City of Mauldin. "Epsilon will help Mauldin continue its strong economic growth trend and build on our reputation as an emerging tech industry destination and world-class community to live and work in, and we welcome them."
For more information on Epsilon’s Commercial Managed IT Services, contact Business Development Director Matt Fraser at mfraser@epsilon-inc.com.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
