Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,674 in the last 365 days.

Ukrainian military defends resolution to make feminine troopers march in excessive heels

CNN —  

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has defended its decision to train female soldiers to march in high heels, following an outcry from local lawmakers.

Women from the Ukrainian armed forces will march in a parade to mark the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, according to a statement from Army Inform, the defense ministry’s official news agency, published Thursday.

They have been training twice a day to master the steps and are progressing well, Major Eugene Balabushka told Army Inform. Balabushka confirmed the plan to wear high heels during the parade.

Ivanna Medvid, a cadet at the Military Institute of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev,…

You just read:

Ukrainian military defends resolution to make feminine troopers march in excessive heels

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.