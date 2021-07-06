Onikle: Future of Science

Life of a researcher is painful. But does scientific research need to stay that way? Onikle thinks different. We are here for Smarter Science.

TSUKUBA, IBARAKI, JAPAN, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research. Research. Research. Life of a researcher has no end. It doesn’t matter if you are Einstein or Tesla, you would probably go to the library or if you are lucky enough to be born in this era and you probably would just search on the internet. But does scientific research need to stay that way?

So, how do people research? There is Google Scholar, Semantic Scholar, and etc. You might separate the use search engines depending on what kind of papers you want. Google Scholar for Inspirations. arXiv for Preprints. Paper with code for implementation. In reality, Google Scholar has too many papers to find a specific paper. You might be mostly into preprints? arXiv’s UI/UX is might be hard to guide through. And Paper with code does not cover all. You want to just find and read papers but it takes so much time.

According to our research, a researcher could waste 900 hours per year just looking for papers they don’t need. Well, how big is this number? It’s equal to the whole time a researcher could spend on his technical work annually. Onikle wants to solve such issues through the power of preprints.

At present, preprint is strongly associated with computer science. This can be attributed to the fact that preprint is open and enhances cooperation. Onikle believes this is what Science should look like. In spite of that, preprint has not gained mass adoption in other fields of science. Even with fields such as biology and medical where there is relatively higher usage of preprint, it is mostly concerned with the topics related to machine learning and AI.

Onikle does not expect that there would be a substantial growth in “conventional” science field where published and peer-reviewed research are valued. But no one can argue against the role machine learning and AI will be playing in all fields of research; we can expect steep rise in supply for preprints. We believe within 10 years, if not earlier, computer science will be significant presence in all science.

I must be not only one when I get blocked reading with a pop-up message “$29.99 for the full text.” This is an issue with research is the price of academic journals such as Nature and Science. Soaring subscription fees of academic journals have forced universities to terminate their contracts creating more strain for researchers The prices of academic journals have continued to rise for decades, more than six times higher than they were 30 years ago. This has led to monopolizing of valuable knowledge.

The issue is not all about the time lost in researching; it is also about money. Specifically, the money that is used for scientific research, which mostly comes in the form of grants that are provided from the government. With government grants there are usually a criterion that require researchers to yield results within 3 to 5 years. Usually, the grants do not cover the income of the researcher, therefore they have no choice but to be part of a university and allocate his/her resources to teaching and other duties associated with being a professor. Losing more time. It goes without saying that research takes time to generate innovative science.

Scientists do not research for sake of their interest but to have a job or to keep funding agencies happy. When scientists fail to gain funding from government or university sources, they are forced to appeal to businesses or interest groups. Scientists reluctantly choose to produce studies to help the agenda of business rather than common good.

Science needs a new solution for research, evaluation, and method for sharing. Onikle want to provide that. We believed for the most time that: Top Journal = Top Articles but, this is not what Science should be about. Journal created the “slow” nature of academia we have today. Preprint will bring the quickness necessary for our evolving society. Onikle hopes provide a platform creating the openness that is lacking in science. Scientific knowledge was made by openness and discussion. If there is no openness, science will not evolve. We believe we can change that with you.