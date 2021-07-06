Off Trail Hikers

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 6, 2021

Chatham, NH – On Saturday, July 3 shortly before 8:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a group of hikers had phoned 911 after losing the trail while descending from the summit of South Baldface on the Baldface Circle Trail. Based on a coordinate generated by their 911 call, the group was located just over 3.0 miles from the trailhead and were over 1,500 feet off trail.

The hikers were Casey Johnson, 38, of Buxton, ME, Scott Poitras, 38, of Casco, ME, and Katie Hunt-Poitras, 39, of Casco, ME. Unfortunately, their cell phone battery was depleted, cell service is poor in the area, and further attempts to contact the group were unsuccessful.

Conservation Officers located the group at the 911 coordinate and hiked them back to the trailhead. The group arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 4:30 a.m. on July 4.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.