6 Superfoods by Conscious Food to Stay Healthy during the Monsoons
Conscious Food is launching its range of immunity strengthening. Check out these 6 miraculous herbs launched by them to stay healthy this monsoon.
Our aim is to be able to connect the dots from soil to human health.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shielding the kids and the adults from monsoon sickness has never looked tastier and convenient. Right in time for the rainy seasons, Conscious Food is launching its range of immunity strengthening, healthy and pocket-friendly products that are locally and naturally sourced. For ages, we have heard about the health benefits of these 6 miraculous herbs. Conscious Food has made an effort to bring back the age-old and natural ways of strengthening immunity by incorporating them in products that are the most convenient to use in daily life.
Ginger Drops: From treating cold and cough to various digestion-related ailments, ginger works wonders for treating various diseases. Ginger drops from Conscious Food, made from 100% natural ginger oil and glucose are packaged into bite-sized candies. As they are the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, one can carry them on the go and consume them as they are or simply mix them in hot water to make instant ginger tea. It’s time to switch those bottles of cough syrups in the house with a jar of organic ginger drops.
Organic Honey: Filled with anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory agents and vitamins there are several benefits for Honey, provided it is natural, raw, and unfiltered. Derived from the wildflowers of mustard, mahua, niger, and Karanja, this organic honey can cure sore throat, and protect cut wounds from getting infected. Just a spoonful of Conscious Food organic honey in salads and smoothies can increase the taste and nutritional value by a hundred folds.
Organic Turmeric Powder: There is hardly any dish that does not involve the use of Haldi powder. Power-packed with the goodness of curcumin and iron, the turmeric powder is unadulterated and natural. The Haldi does not go under harsh processing and the natural oils in the turmeric are retained to give full benefits. Makes herbal teas, DIY face packs or innumerable dishes with organic turmeric powder.
Masala Chai with natural herbs and spices: With more and more people getting health conscious and switching to healthier morning drinks, the love for healthy herbal masala chai is increasing. Made with organic spices grown in India like green tea, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper it can be boiled with water to make instant kadha or milk to make soothing morning masala chai. Enriched with anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and laxative properties, this spice mix is a natural immunity booster.
Green Tea Plus: Loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols, this green tea is the healthiest refreshment drink. The green tea is sourced directly from the gardens of Darjeeling and delivered right to your doorstep. There are no harmful chemicals or processing involved, just pure goodness from nature. Made with green tea, mint, cloves, and alfalfa this tea is blissful for someone trying to shed the extra weight without compromising on the taste.
Organic Herbal Tea: Switching to healthy drinks does not mean having to kill the taste buds. This organic herbal tea is a delightful yet palatable mixture of organic herbs like licorice, peppermint, cinnamon, inflammation, and fenugreek seeds. Add this spice mix to boiling water, strain, and drink it to get that refreshing kick start in the mornings.
Conscious Food is an initiative to turn India into an organic nation. An attempt to encourage people to turn to natural and organic food products for a healthier lifestyle. The brand strives to dig up the secret information for optimal health hidden in the age-old practices followed by Indians and incorporating its benefits into convenient products for modern-day usage. Started in 1990, Conscious Food is now one of the most trusted and fastest-growing natural and organic brands in the country.
