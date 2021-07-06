My Grocery Shopping Habits Are Starting To Resemble My Mother’s

Jul 6, 2021

By: Kelli Windsor, Director, Digital Communications, FMI

I could be classified as either a Millennial or Gen X based on my birthday, but my habits tend to be a mix of both generations. My mom is a Baby Boomer. Therefore, you would think we would have very different habits—especially when grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic—but it turns out these days we’re becoming more alike.

We Both Love to Grocery Shop

According to the 2021 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends insights, younger generations are more likely to love or like grocery shopping with 51% of Gen X verses 30% of Boomers/Matures. In this respect my mom is like me—she likes to grocery shop and preferably in-person. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we both found grocery shopping as one of our few regular outings and would take extra time to plan and execute out trip. This was in part to support another habit my mom and I are starting to share—home cooking.

We’re Cooking More These Days

Many Americans (49%) say they have been cooking more during the pandemic and this has occurred across all generations (48% Millennials/52% Gen X/48% Boomers). Although I grew up in a family that regularly shared family meals most days of the week, in my adult life, I’ve relied more heavily on restaurants on a weekly basis. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that, and while we have maintained some take-out orders, home-cooked family meals have helped our family stay strong. I know my mom, too, has been making even more family meals than before—often cooking brunch for my father in addition to dinner and sometimes snacks.

We’re Learning From Each Other

I cannot tell you how many times a week I call my mom looking for dinner inspirations or how many recipes we share back and forth online and, sometimes, via snail mail. We even give each other tips about deals, food storage and online grocery shopping methods. Am I starting to resemble my mother’s grocery shopping habits or is she learning from me? It’s tough to say, but if our generational similarities are something food retailers can learn from, the lesson would be that no matter your shoppers’ age, we’re all looking for outlets—for cooking, inspiration, excitement and experience.

Learn more about how COVID-19 has fundamentally changed grocery shopping habits by downloading the 2021 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends report.

Download 2021 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends