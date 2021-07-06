Guzmán, who escaped from a maximum-security prison in 2001, was tracked down to the safe house on 16 February 2014 by Mexican marines. After managing to flee through a tunnel under a bathtub that connected to the storm drain, he was arrested six days later in the city of Mazatlán, also in Sinaloa.
You just read:
El Chapo’s former secure home to be raffled off in Mexico
