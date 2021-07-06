Annie Mecias-Murphy of JA&M Developing Corporation to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every building begins a foundation, and that foundation will determine how well the building will stand, no matter how tall it is or how many levels.

Annie Mecias-Murphy is the co-owner and president of JA&M Developing Corporation, a family owned general contracting firm with over 45 years of combined experience in the construction industry.

JA&M Developing Corporation offers full-service shell contracting for residential and commercial projects, including municipal projects, and turnkey shell service for rough carpentry, concrete, stucco, masonry and steel.

“When our father first came to this country in 1969 with our mom, he got into construction, so we were exposed to the industry from an early age,” recalls Annie. “Every summer we would work with our dad. Of course, when we grew up, we all went in different directions, but when he was thinking of retiring, we all decided to come back.”

Annie and her siblings launched JA&M Developing Corporation in 2005, built on the foundation of their parents’ values.

“My mom and dad’s philosophy was: “Do things with excellence,” says Annie. “Just because we are a family working together, doesn't mean that we're soft on each other. We need to sharpen each other and make sure we're doing things the way we're supposed to and serve as an example to everybody else. It’s about coming together to do it together to achieve it together. We’re here to carry on that legacy.”

JA&M’s niche is the main structure of the building. 95 percent of their work is mid-rise and high-rises commercial construction from private apartments, hotels, airports, municipalities and low-income housing. Their tallest project is a 40-story high-rise complex.

And the work speaks for itself. Annie says what differentiates JA&M from other shell contractors is their relationship with their clients and their team approach.

“We’re an adaptable company, which will be essential going forward as more green buildings are built and the technology continues to develop.”

For more information, visit www.jamcontractors.com