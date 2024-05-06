Laura Ponticello of Divine Phoenix Books LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUBURN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an award-winning best-selling author, personal coach, publicist, workshop leader, and independent publisher, Laura Ponticello considers her work as finding a bridge. She explains, “By approaching all client relationships as two friends getting to know each other from a place of love and self-worth, I push aside my ego which opens my heart and allows synchronized energy in conversations as opposed to me controlling the narrative.”

Laura established Divine Phoenix Books Books, a publishing and coaching firm, to help empower her clients on their own unique roads to transformation by sharing knowledge and helping them create a bridge to themselves and others. “I have no reason to be protective of my ideas or my ability to touch the lives of others. I can be a crossing-point for people and business leaders to garnish self-awareness.”

According to Laura, being aware is key to being a successful leader. “If you’re not aware of your behaviors, you cannot see from a new perspectives. Psychological tests and other forms of HR inventory offer some perspective, but I find just sitting with the self is the most powerful. My job is not to help anyone change, we all chose our own evolution, my job is to connect people with their #1 person—the self.”

Laura also helps clients understand that intuition is a gateway for decision making. “Intuition is the gateway to clarity and creativity—that gut feeling. Tapping into intuition, I have to slow down to hear the whispers,” Laura shares. “One of my favorite exercises is where we say, ‘Hello intuition! We’d like to sit with you today.’

“Intuition is always walking with us on the journey. The question is, do we have the courage to step over fear to listen? When we begin to listen, we learn that intuition is like a muscle that has to be used. The more we listen to our intuitive guides, the more we strengthen that muscle and the more it becomes a guiding compass.”

There is no straight, perfect path.

For example, business leaders are always under pressure to meet return on investment (or ROI). Post-COVID, leaders have the added challenge of a hybrid workplace. The old paradigm required employees show up on time. The new paradigm is based on collaboration, inclusion, some form of heart-centered leadership. “The younger generation wants to be heard, and leadership has to emulate what it expects,” explains Laura.

To deepen the divide, the post-COVID employee base will not tolerate being measured on metrics alone, and an employee’s worth is no longer based on economic revenue. Laura shares, “Now everyone at the table is heard. Neither side can succeed believing, ‘It’s our way or the highway.’”

Laura helps clients create a bridge or pathway to core value systems that measure individuals based on evolving qualities. “For example, are empathy, collaborative communication, and other previous immeasurables part of the bonus structure? During our sessions, a bridge emerges and clients experience a convergence of understanding.”

Laura sees a big shift toward authenticity and how business leaders not only treat employees, but also clients and others. According to Laura, the attributes of authentic leadership include:

1. Listening actively and passionately to understand new perspectives,

2. Walking the talk,

3. Being true to a value system, and

4. Practicing collaboration and building community every day.

Laura explains, “Leaders and employees who are able to share their truths are gifts in the workplace. Taking even a moment to give gratitude for time together and working toward an economic model based on community centered perspectives create great leaders who generate impressive ROI.”

Laura is a three time award winning and best selling author with her current release, Awaken to Your Amazing Potential, as a #1 Amazon Best Seller. She has been honored to receive the 2021 Indie Book Excellence Award Winner for Entrepreneurship for The Entrepreneurial Compass. Additionally recognized as a Top 10 Female Leaders Issued by WomELLE, and a She Possible Female Leadership Award (March 2024), Laura is the author of 5 inspirational books. Laura was also named 2024 Honoree Distinction for Lifetime Achievement by Marquis Who’s Who for Leadership and Impact in Public Relations, Marketing and Writing.

Laura offers sessions and workshops for business leaders, individuals, and groups. Divine Phoenix Books also offers award-winning publishing and author consultations/coaching services.

