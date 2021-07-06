Janet Polach of In the Lead, Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do we become what leadership requires us to be? As we move up in organizations, leadership demands more of us, but in different ways. Effective leaders understand which skills to let go, which skills to hold on to, and which skills they will need to learn to be successful at the next level.

Dr. Janet Polach is a global leader in leadership development and coaching and the founder of In The Lead, Inc., where she offers executive coaching and leadership development for both large and small organizations around the world.

“Every leader has a different way of leading, and different leaders can be effective in different ways,” says Janet. “What I try to do is help people declare who they want to be as a leader, and help them discover how to become that leader.”

Dr. Polach is dedicated to helping leaders lead from within. She works primarily with C-suite executives and high-potential individuals who want to fast track into broader roles with more organizational impact.

“Leading from within is about discovering passion and using it to engage your team,” says Dr. Polach. “We focus on activating you to lead authentically and from the heart, and empowering you to mentor others to do the same.”

Dr. Polach says her expertise in leadership comes from her career experience in the United States Marine Corps.

“The Marine Corps spends a great amount of time developing leaders. They literally take people off the street and immediately give them responsibility,” says Dr. Polach. “Training leaders requires high expectations. It also requires training and developing people to meet those expectations so they can accomplish whatever mission they have been assigned.”

According to Dr. Polach, the components of effective leadership are the same in the Marine Corps as in all organizations: holding a vision for the group you lead; communicating your vision; setting high expectations for team members; and giving feedback so everyone knows where they stand.”

Of course, the command structure of military leadership doesn’t always translate to civilian organizations. You must know how to bring people along.

“Everything starts with the frontline leader,” says Dr. Polach. “In the Marines, we continually develop leaders as they advance through their career. One of the fundamentals I learned from the Marine Corps is that you must develop people for not only the role they're in today, but also prepare them for their next role.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Janet Polach in an interview with Jim Masters on July 8th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.inthelead.co