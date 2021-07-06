Amendment of the closing date and price for the purchase offer of Petroteq Energy Inc. shares by Uppgard Konsult AB
Amendment of the closing date and price for the purchase offer of Petroteq Energy Inc. shares by Uppgard Konsult ABKRYLBO, SWEDEN, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amendment of the closing date and price for the purchase offer of Petroteq Energy Inc. shares by Uppgard Konsult AB
Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (FSE:PQCF), ( OTC: PQEFF) ( CA:PQE)
Uppgard Konsult AB ("Uppgard" or the "Company") announces that on June 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.
The closing date for the tender offer of 200 million shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. has been extended from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and the premium offer price adjusted from EUR 0.48 per share to EUR 0.50 per share.
For further information please visit the website of the German Federal Gazette:
https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/start?2
(https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/start?2)
and/or contact Uppgard Consult AB at:
email: info@uppgardab.com
tel.: + 46 (8) 465 026 18
Upon clicking on the link and searching for "Uppgard" or "Petroteq" select under Business Disclosures the latest offer from the 06/29/2021 "Freiwilliges öffentliches Kaufangebot an die Aktionäre der Petroteq Energy", Amendment of publication of 04/16/2021, the purported offer can be reviewed in the German language.
The purchase offer is subject to Uppgard Konsult AB’s terms and conditions.
The German federal gazette the "Bundesanzeiger" , is the official publication of the Federal Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany and the official proclamation and announcement organ for legally mandated announcements by the private sector in Germany.
Please note that this is not investment advice or an offer to purchase investments.
We strongly recommend that all investors consult with their own financial representatives or investment advisors before making any decisions.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SOURCE: Uppgard Konsult AB
Roger Lars Vilhelm Uppgård
Uppgard Konsult AB
+46 8 465 026 18
email us here