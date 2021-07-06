Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, compelled to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the spokesperson said.

Kate will not attend Monday’s engagements, the spokesperson added. She was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating then.

UK government guidelines stipulate that anyone who has had close contact with an infected person must isolate for 10 days.

A royal source told CNN that the duchess took lateral flow tests before her engagements last week at the Euro 2020 soccer tournament and at Wimbledon, and both were negative. She also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon on mask-wearing, the royal source added.

The source said the duchess is tested for Covid-19 twice a week with lateral flow tests, in line with the royal household’s testing system. She has also received both doses of her Covid-19 vaccine, the source added.

Close contact is defined by Britain’s National Health Service as face-to-face communication, or being…

