FieldMetrix Helps Businesses Build Their RFID Asset Register in the Cloud

An industry leader in job card software for businesses has expanded its features.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with FieldMetrix announced today that they have expanded their Field Service application to help businesses build their RFID asset register in the cloud.

"Maintaining your asset register using a spreadsheet is the “go-to” approach for many companies," said FieldMetrix CEO and Co-Founder Derek Mitchell. “After all, we all know how to use Excel and it simply seems to be the easiest approach. However, there is no easy way to store much of the information that is critical in an asset management system in a spreadsheet.”

Mitchell explained that details are important if your industry has strict regulations around maintenance or service compliance. It is also important from an accounting perspective that you can account for all your high-value assets’ locations and current condition.

“Tagging your assets with RFID tags is a very efficient want to locate your assets and record their current geo-location,” Mitchell said. “RFID scanning allows you to do an inventory of assets in a location and the click of a button. It works well in environments where regular barcode scanning is difficult; such as, low light or industrial plants or factories where the barcode tags can easily become dirty.”

FieldMetrix, which recently celebrated 10 years in business, provides software that runs on the web and Android devices that enable companies to use mobile forms to capture data in the field. Data is visible in real-time on the company's web interface that captures inspection forms, equipment maintenance checklists, signatures, and more.

FieldMetrix's specialties include: customizable mobile forms, ad-hoc field data capture, reports, and assign field tasks to mobile workers.

In addition to helping businesses build their RFID asset register in the cloud, Mitchell pointed out that FieldMetrix’s Job Card App also helps businesses provide proof of delivery.

Proof of a service or delivery can be more than just a signature capture. Mitchell noted that the proof of delivery happens in just three quick and easy steps.

1. Send jobs to your field employees for them to complete on their devices.

2. Use your Android device to capture signatures, barcodes, and pictures.

3. Email your clients with proof of delivery when the job is complete.

"Companies today are delivering more and more products and relying on companies to manage, distribute and deliver those products to their customers," Mitchell said, before adding, "Customers, too, have new expectations when it comes to deliveries. Not just in timeframes but in how packages are delivered and received. And to handle all of these demands, companies need proof of delivery software applications that don't just work, but change how they do business."

For more information, please visit https://www.fieldmetrix.com/About and https://www.fieldmetrix.com/blog/ListAllPosts.

Field Metrix

FieldMetrix’s software allows businesses to provide proof of service without an extensive IT infrastructure. You can manage and monitor the progress of work by field service technicians. No more lost paperwork! FieldMetrix has served over 2,388,467 job cards containing more than 3,473,178 GPS fixes. Total cost savings to our clients is approximately 156,072 days for their field technicians.

