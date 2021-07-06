White Supremist Act of denying Black Filmmaker Credit for 1st Historical film is Racism of Memphis Film Commissioner
The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Memphis Filmmaker Anthony Amp Elmore explains how Linn Sitler Memphis Film Commissioner practiced White Supremacy and Racism. Anthony Elmore notes: We created Tennessee's 1st 35mm Independent Worldwide Theatrically released film and Linn Sitler wrote me and our community of Orange Mound out of Memphis film history. Regarding this racist act our Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and our African American Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris are complicit to this unjust racist act.
Elmore explains that the world needs to see what's going down in Memphis, Tennessee. We in Memphis do not just have White on Black Racism and White Supremacy we have Black on Black Racism. Elmore wrote Black Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Black Memphis elected officials and they all are complicit to Linn "Sitler's White Supremacy and racism." Both White and Black elected officials supported the corporate welfare of spending 5 million of taxpayer dollars to fund the failed NBC series Bluff City Law in 2019. In celebration of Memphis 200th bicentennial celebration in May of 2019 Elmore wrote, produced, edited narrated Memphis 1st first-ever Black History film noting 200 years of Black Memphis history.
Elmore asked the film Commissioner Linn Sitler to assist at presenting his free educational film as the official part of the Memphis Bicentennial Celebration. The Memphis film commissioner nor elected officials would support a historical Black free film, while they supported a film regarding fake White civil rights attorneys. Elmore notes in his film; we had real Black civil Rights attorneys: Russell Sugarmon, A.W. Willis, Ben Hooks, H.T. Lockard and other Black Civil Rights attorneys . Black attorneys would have made a more appealing TV . series. Elmore notes: Black films and television programs are winning ratings wars.
Elmore was the 1st person to bring E.S.P.N. to Memphis in 1981. He met with then Memphis Mayor Wyeth Chandler seeking Memphis support. In 1982 Elmore fought for the World Super Heavyweight Kickboxing title representing Memphis. He could not get local business support because he was Black. The Adolph Coors company stepped in and not only supported Elmore's nationally televised World Championship fight , Coors signed Anthony Elmore as its 1st Black personal service representative. Anthony Elmore became the 1st Kickboxer in American history to be sponsored by a major American corporation.
Elmore's national appeal allowed him the opportunity to bring NBC Sports World to Memphis. Memphis Mayor Richard Hackett met with Memphis business leaders seeking support for this Memphis sports hero. While the Memphis business community declined to support Elmore the Memphis magazine in 1983 listed Elmore as 100 of the most influential Memphians. In 1986 Elmore brought Black Entertainment Television to Memphis. Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard was Elmore's guess.
Dr. Martin Luther King said: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." Elmore sites that while both Memphis Mayors remain silent regarding Linn Sitler's racial injustice of denying Elmore's Black Memphis film history, the universe bends towards justice. Elmore explains just as the story of Tulsa and Juneteenth went untold our Black Memphis movie history will one day be told. Elmore explains; we can tell Black youth that despite the challenges of Memphis racism, White Supremacy and Black on Black racism Anthony Elmore became the 1st person in Tennessee's history to produce an Independent 35mm theatrical film release. Elmore explains that as a youth, because of Jim Crow laws of segregation he as a Black man could not enter the front door of the Malco Theatre. We Blacks had to sit in the balcony. In 1988 Elmore screened his movie with Mr. Steve Lightman Owner of the Malco Theatres in Memphis. Elmore's film played at two Malco theatres. We went from the Balcony to the box Office.
Elmore has come to realize how Memphis Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler's racism treated him. She never visited our film set, offered encouragement. Most devastating the Memphis media never announced our film production, the L.A. Times announced the filmed scheduled production. When we had our premier in August of 1988 Linn Sitler did not attend. While Linn Sitler and the Memphis media racially choose to ignore Elmore's historical achievement as Tennessee's 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical film, Elmore's film gained National and International distribution.
In 2018 Linn Sitler and the Shelby County Historical Commission erected a Modern Memphis Movie historical Marker that "racially discriminably omits the fact that Anthony Elmore, A Black Memphis filmmaker's 1988 worldwide theatrical released film "The Contemporary Gladiator" is Tennessee 1st Independent 35mm theatrical release. Elmore explains that it is White Supremacy that allows White racist to re-write history.
Elmore explains how the "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." Our Memphis made 1988 released film is the only film in World history of a real Kickboxing champion telling his own story. While some refer to the movie as a "Black Rocky Movie, " Rocky was not a real World champion. "The Contemporary Gladiator" Anthony ""Amp" Elmore is a real "Contemporary Gladiator." Elmore's film gives an untold insight into the untold story of American Black Martial artist and Black culture in the turbulent 1970's.
In 2019 Memphis unabashedly supported Memphis Corporate Welfare of the failed NBC Bluff City Law "Hollywood T.V. series produced in Memphis. In contrast Black Filmmaker Tyler Perry and Black America "whose who" was at the Grand opening of Tyler Perry Film studios the largest Film studio in America. Tyler Perry's Black films in Atlanta have created a multi Billion dollar Film industry and 14 successful Black television shows. Memphis, Tennessee's film legacy will reveal how Linn Sitler used her position to inhibit a Black Memphis film culture and promote a racist and false White Memphis film history.
While we got White Supremacy and racism in Memphis our film belongs in the National Film Registry whereas films deemed to be “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant. We are the only real Black Karate film in the World.
Black Memphis Filmmaker Amp Elmore takes on Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism