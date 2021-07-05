Net Savings Link (OTC: NSAV) Intends to Establish Fully Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange at www.nsavholdinginc.com
Details to be discussed at upcoming shareholder conference callNEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a leading company in the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology category, announced on July 1 that it intends to establish a fully regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange. The Exchange, which will be 100% owned by NSAV, will also carry the NSAV brand name. The project, under way for some time, is ready for its public announcement, the details of which are expected to be discussed at next week’s shareholder conference call.
The creation of the Exchange is one element in NSAV's broader vision of building a fully integrated technology company that is able to offer turnkey technological solutions to companies that work in the fields of cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital assets. The Company’s strategy is to develop and deploy a wide range of services, including advisory services and financial services, coupled with software solutions, e-commerce and information technology.
The Exchange represents a step forward for NSAV, though it is simply another of many achievements for Mr. Yuen Wong, the NSAV Board of Directors member who is overseeing the project. Mr. Wong, and the other members of NSAV’s management team and its partners, are renowned pioneers in the digital asset and blockchain industries. Mr. Wong also serves as CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io, which developed the world’s first end-to-end blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem. LABS Group is powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.
Mr. Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com, the premier global digital asset trading platform. Bitmart has over 2 million users worldwide. It is ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies—with a 24-hour trading volume approaching $2 Billion.
Mr. Wong will be on next week’s NSAV shareholder conference call.
According to James Tilton, president of NSAV, “It is very exciting that our long-awaited Cryptocurrency Exchange will soon be operational. We made this move out of recognition that the whole cryptocurrency industry is rapidly advancing toward regulation. This aligns with our philosophy. We believe that the crypto market will be best served by licensed and regulated entities. That is the vision we are putting into action with the launch of the Exchange.”
NSAV already owns an equity stake in Virtuabroker, the first platform to have sustainable trading. Virtuabroker runs on AI-driven sustainability technology from Dublin-based, Nozama Tech. The result is a 24/7 multi-exchange cryptocurrency trading platform. Nozama Tech’s technology enables Virtuabroker to track every crypto transaction’s CO 2 footprint of within the Proof of Work and Proof of Stake protocols. It also offers micro-offsetting functionalities.
For further information please contact Net Savings Link, Inc. at info@nsavholdinginc.com
The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech
The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.
