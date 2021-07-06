Functional Hazard Assessment Now Available in HORIZON - INSIGHT
MicroPilot has condensed its 27 years of experience with over 1500 RPAS, into an FHA of a generic RPAS. It is now available through MicroPilot’s support portal.STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroPilot Inc. announced today the availability of a Functional Hazard Assessment (FHA) for a generic RPAS in its cloud-based customer support system, HORIZON - INSIGHT.
An FHA is the foundation of aerospace risk assessment processes such as ARP4761A. MicroPilot is proud to provide this tool to help its customers develop reliable UAVs and assist in this critical product development stage.
The FHA is now available on HORIZON - INSIGHT, MicroPilot's advanced customer support website. The FHA offers an example to help clients as they travel the path of aerospace grade design UAV practices. This marks the first installment of a comprehensive suite of aerospace quality design tools, being announced over the upcoming months, aimed at RPAS manufacturers.
According to MicroPilot’s President and CEO, Howard Loewen, “This FHA will not only allow our customers to improve the reliability of their products by taking advantage of our 27 years experience with 1500 customers but will also help them understand critical aerospace design safety practices and present their safety case to regulators in a familiar format.”
The FHA has become an essential step in a UAV’s product development cycle. MicroPilot's FHA divides an RPAS up into 8 functions and 47 subfunctions. Individual failures are analyzed and ranked for severity; and also includes a latent failure analysis.
The generic RPAS FHA covers the most common forms of UAVs, including fixed wing, multirotor, helicopter and transitioning UAVs. The FHA currently analyzes 431 different failures – with more to come in the following months.
MicroPilot’s FHA for Generic RPAS will help customers bring safe and reliable systems to market more quickly while also helping them improve the quality of their processes to a higher standard. As RPAS become more ubiquitous, higher standards means more safety for everyone, and the safer RPAS are for everyone, the more they can do to improve everyone’s quality of life.
Started in 1994, MicroPilot is the world leader in professional autopilots for UAVs and drones. MicroPilot is an ISO 9001 certified autopilot manufacturer that markets single-board autopilots, enclosed autopilots, and a triple redundant autopilot. MicroPilot offers a family of lightweight UAV autopilots that can fly fixed wing, transitional, helicopter, and multirotor UAVs. MicroPilot also provides complementary products such as the XTENDER - mp, SDK, and trueHWIL2. MicroPilot autopilots have been purchased by more than 1,500 customers in 100 countries.
