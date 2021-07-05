World’s first ‘yacht liner’ unveiled with 39 residences on board

(CNN) — Forget superyachts, a new residential vessel is on the way that’s so huge, it’s being referred to as a “yacht liner.”

Measuring an impressive 728 feet, Somnio is to be the largest yacht in the world “by both length and volume” when it launches in 2024.

Somnio, which means “to dream ” in Latin, was devised by Winch Design and Tillberg Design of Sweden, and is to be built by Norwegian ship designer and builder VARD at a cost of around $600 million.

The gigantic vessel will be fitted with 39 apartments across six floors, as well as restaurants, bars and an onboard beach club.

However, the purchasing process is “by invitation or referral only,” with apartment prices starting at over $11 million. A spokesperson for the project confirms to CNN Travel that some have already been snapped up.

Invitation only

Named the world’s first “yacht liner,” Somnio, which has 39 apartments on board, will launch in mid-2024. Courtesy Winch Design

While the identity of the owners will be kept…