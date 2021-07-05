Second Amendment Lawyer Lynne Torgerson Announces Bid for Minnesota Attorney General
Lynne Torgerson to Protect Freedom in Bid for Minnesota Attorney General
I have been protecting the rights of my clients for 30 years. I am running because I now want to protect the rights of all the good people of Minnesota.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal Defense Attorney to Announce Run for State Office on Independence Day
— Lynne Torgerson
Criminal Defense and Second Amendment Attorney Lynne Torgerson will throw her hat in the ring for Minnesota attorney general on July 4, promoting a platform of freedom from an intrusive state government.
In the past year, the citizens of Minnesota have experienced destructive government lockdowns, lawsuits by Attorney General Keith Ellison and unfair practices that threaten Minnesotans’ freedoms and rights. If elected, Torgerson plans to protect their right to work, right to go to school, right to refuse vaccines, right to keep and bear arms, right to pursue racial harmony and other rights the government have taken away.
“I am running for Minnesota attorney general to protect our freedom and get things done,” she said. “I have seen how harsh, cruel and destructive government lockdowns have been. They are probably the most destructive acts by government against its own citizens in the history of the United States.”
Torgerson plans to strike down emergency orders of Gov. Timothy Walz, obtain recompense for business owners, oppose mandatory vaccine orders, protect rights to keep and bear arms, promote racial harmony and cease the fomenting of racial hatred in schools and on the radio, and investigate voting machines.
“I am a lawyer. I have been protecting the rights of my clients for 30 years. I am running because I now want to protect the rights of all the good people of Minnesota,” she added.
