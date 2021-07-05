Nigeria kidnappings: Rescue efforts ongoing after gunmen kidnap scores of scholars

Officials from the school in Kaduna’s Chikun district told Agence France-Presse news agency that no fewer than 140 students were captured and taken to an unknown destination by the attackers.

Kaduna police, however, have said that the definitive number of abducted students has yet to be ascertained.

Regional police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told CNN Monday that the gunmen, locally referred to as “bandits,” took an unspecified number of schoolchildren from Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujuma, at around 1:45 a.m. local time. Nobody was killed in the raid, the spokesman said.

Jalige said that 26 students and a female teacher have so far been rescued after “operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit.”

“The rescue operation continues,” Jalige said earlier on Monday. “We are liaising with the school’s management to get the exact number of people that were kidnapped.” Reports of nurse kidnapped with baby This raid followed a similar attack on a federal medical facility in the city of Zaria,…

