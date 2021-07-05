Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,853 in the last 365 days.

Nigeria kidnappings: Rescue efforts ongoing after gunmen kidnap scores of scholars

Officials from the school in Kaduna’s Chikun district told Agence France-Presse news agency that no fewer than 140 students were captured and taken to an unknown destination by the attackers.

Kaduna police, however, have said that the definitive number of abducted students has yet to be ascertained.

Regional police spokesman Mohammed Jalige told CNN Monday that the gunmen, locally referred to as “bandits,” took an unspecified number of schoolchildren from Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujuma, at around 1:45 a.m. local time. Nobody was killed in the raid, the spokesman said.

Jalige said that 26 students and a female teacher have so far been rescued after “operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit.”

“The rescue operation continues,” Jalige said earlier on Monday. “We are liaising with the school’s management to get the exact number of people that were kidnapped.”

Reports of nurse kidnapped with baby

This raid followed a similar attack on a federal medical facility in the city of Zaria,…

The post Nigeria kidnappings: Rescue efforts ongoing after gunmen kidnap scores of scholars appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Nigeria kidnappings: Rescue efforts ongoing after gunmen kidnap scores of scholars

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.