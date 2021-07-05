Art Shuttle New York – Florida – Georgia Is Leaving on July 7, 2021

Fine Art Shippers has announced that the next consolidated art shuttle New York – Florida – Georgia – New York will leave NYC on July 7, 2021.

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC-based fine art shipping company Fine Art Shippers has announced that the next consolidated interstate art shuttle will leave NYC on July 7, 2021. The shuttle will cover the popular route along the East Coast, with stops in the major cities of Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and more. It will be operated by a professional team of art handlers, making it a perfect option to ship all sorts of fine art and antiques, from paintings and photography to sculpture and family heirlooms.

Fine Art Shippers has over 25 years of experience in handling and transporting objects of value. The company is headquartered in NYC where it serves many prominent galleries, artists, auction houses, private collectors, and international art fairs. Fine Art Shippers also provides art consulting and advisory services, helping art lovers buy and sell valuable pieces of art. The company’s expertise in art logistics is well-rooted in the experience and skill of the trained staff working within it, which allows it to safely handle even the most complex jobs, such as the relocation of Banksy murals and installation of oversized paintings in hotel lobbies.

While Fine Art Shippers provides many art handling and art logistics services, it is most known for its consolidated art shuttles running between all states of the conterminous US. One of them is leaving on July 7, 2021, to deliver fine art and antiques along the East Coast.

The art shuttle will start its interstate journey in NYC from where it will head to Maryland and Washington, DC. Fine Art Shippers is planning stops in Baltimore and Bethesda, but clients can request a pick-up or delivery in nearby cities too. From Maryland, the shuttle will go straight to South Florida, passing through Richmond, Fayetteville, and Savannah.

In South Florida, Fine Art Shippers will have several stops. The company will pick up and deliver art items in Wilton Manors, Miami, Key Biscayne, and nearby cities. The art shuttle will also visit the Florida Keys, with a stop in Islamorada. Other stops in this part of the state can be made on request.

When the job in Florida is done, Fine Art Shippers will head to Atlanta and then to Peachtree Corners in Georgia. The last major stop on the route will be made in Charlotte, North Carolina, from where the shuttle will drive back to NYC. The route to New York will go through Richmond, Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. Stops in these and other cities can be made on request.

For more information about the upcoming art shuttle New York – Florida – Georgia, please contact Fine Art Shippers or join the company on social media to keep abreast of the latest news from the world of art logistics and the art industry overall.