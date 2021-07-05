Shaftsbury Barracks/ Two Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B301857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2021 at 1015 hours.

STREET: 4405 US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

WEATHER: Sunny and 69 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wade Hasty

AGE:35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Ankle and Shoulder

HOSPITAL: Private Transport

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bryan Kenyon

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Commander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor lacerations

HOSPITAL: Refused transport

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two car injury crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that operator #1, Hasty was travelling south behind operator #2, Kenyon. Kenyon slowed to make a left turn into a driveway as Hasty continued to drive toward Kenyon. Kenyon began the left turn when Hasty noticed Kenyon's vehicle and attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision. Hasty subsequently struck Kenyon's vehicle in the driver side and both vehicles travelled off the roadway before coming to rest. Minor injuries were reported with the parties involved.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad and All Service Towing of Bennington, Vermont. A small section of US Route 7 was closed for a short period of time as both vehicles were removed.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421