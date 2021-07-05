Shaftsbury Barracks/ Two Car Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2021 at 1015 hours.
STREET: 4405 US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
WEATHER: Sunny and 69 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wade Hasty
AGE:35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Ankle and Shoulder
HOSPITAL: Private Transport
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bryan Kenyon
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Commander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor lacerations
HOSPITAL: Refused transport
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two car injury crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that operator #1, Hasty was travelling south behind operator #2, Kenyon. Kenyon slowed to make a left turn into a driveway as Hasty continued to drive toward Kenyon. Kenyon began the left turn when Hasty noticed Kenyon's vehicle and attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision. Hasty subsequently struck Kenyon's vehicle in the driver side and both vehicles travelled off the roadway before coming to rest. Minor injuries were reported with the parties involved.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad and All Service Towing of Bennington, Vermont. A small section of US Route 7 was closed for a short period of time as both vehicles were removed.
