Award Winning Journalist and Author, Alicia Doyle, Examines the Upward Trend in Support of Legal Same-Sex Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. support for legal same-sex marriage continues to trend upward, now at 70% -- a new high in Gallup's trend since 1996. This latest figure marks an increase of 10 percentage points since 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that all states must recognize same-sex marriages.

Award Winning Journalist and Author, Alicia Doyle has some thoughts on the matter. "Unions of the same sex have a long history, with records showing such marriages going back as far as the first century A.D, states Doyle. "These unions occurred in Rome, regions in China, and Ancient Greece, as well as Europe."

The current 70% also marks a 10 percentage point increase since 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples could marry in any state.

The increase is largely driven by the changing views of Republicans, who were previously generally opposed to legalizing same-sex marriages, according to Gallup.

Doyle continues, "While it’s hopeful that 70% of Americans support legal same-sex marriage, it’s disheartening that 30% in the U.S. still don’t believe all human beings are worthy of marrying the person they love."

This year's poll marks the first time a majority of Republicans support same-sex marriage, with 55% in favor of legal recognition. Democratic support is at 83%, about the level it has been over the past few years. Independents are slightly more in favor of it than in years past, with support in that group at 73%.

"Acceptance remains low because of religious fundamentalism polluting a civil/legal matter, such as marriage," concludes Doyle. "The inability of the general public to move on from archaic definitions of marriage and biblical suggestions that made sense in societies long gone – which were made to fuel population growth which is no longer a concern – is still surprising, and scarily suggestive of wide spread ignorance."

While there are still differences between age groups that support same-sex marriage, there is increased support across the board -- 84% of young adults, 72% of middle-aged adults, and 60% of older adults say they are in favor of same-sex marriages. The data comes from Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, which was conducted last month.

Alicia Doyle

Alicia Doyle is the author of the acclaimed autobiographical book, "Fighting Chance". Since it was published in February of 2020 – just one month before the global pandemic hit – it has won three literary awards: First Place in Creative Nonfiction and Memoir in the 2020 North Street Book Prize Winning Writers Competition; 2020 WBAN “Cool Story of the Year”; and 2021 Best Autobiographical Book.

In April of 2020, Slavica Bogdanov, a 20-time-awarded Canadian screenwriter and owner of Empowering Entertainment, partnered with Doyle to bring her true story to the Silver Screen.

Doyle, a journalist for more than three decades, discovered boxing at age 28 in the late 1990s when she went on assignment at a boxing gym for at-risk youth. For two years, Doyle simultaneously worked as a newspaper reporter while training and competing as a boxer, making her one of only a few hundred women in America who infiltrated this male-dominated sport. During her boxing career, she won two Golden Gloves championship titles and earned three wins by knockout – and her pro debut at age 30 in the year 2000 was named The California Female Fight of the Year.