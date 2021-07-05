Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paul Whelan returns to Russian labor camp after being despatched to medical facility

During his time at the facility, Paul Whelan was not able to contact his family, David Whelan said in an email to reporters.

According to David, Paul Whelan was not given medical attention until two weeks into his stay there, and after a chest and elbow x-ray, “he was given no additional medical treatment.”

“Paul has returned to his labor camp in much the same condition he left it,” David said.

Paul Whelan told CNN in a phone call in early June that he had a lingering cough and bursitis in his elbow from factory work in the camp, adding that “getting medical care here is very difficult.”

Upon his return to labor camp IK-17 in Mordovia — about eight hours drive from Moscow — Paul Whelan was permitted to call his parents.

“Apparently, the warden at IK-17 cancelled Paul’s phone account and so he was not able to call while he was away,” David Whelan said, but noted that “one possible explanation is that Paul was moved from IK-17 and left out of communication for more than two weeks in…

