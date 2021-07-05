Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,854 in the last 365 days.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dies after get together fall

Kivlenieks made his NHL debut in January 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died after sustaining a head injury in a fall.

Local media reported that the 24-year-old fell while getting out of a hot tub in a hurry after a “fireworks malfunction” at a Fourth of July party at a house in Michigan.

“From what we can tell, we’re treating this as an accidental fall,” said a police spokesman.

“It appears he slipped and fell and hit his head on the concrete.”

The Detroit News said Kivlenieks was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem is due to be carried out on Monday.

The Latvian signed with the Blue Jackets in May 2017 and spent most of his time with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

With the Blue Jackets, he played in two games in 2020-21 and made six appearances, including four starts, in the previous season.

He also represented his country at this year’s World Championships.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss…

You just read:

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dies after get together fall

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.