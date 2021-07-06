Deetz Reinvents Events in Singapore
Deetz springs from Mbanq Labs Accelerator with a platform to revitalize and consolidate Singapore’s events industry.
Deetz disrupts the existing events industry with technology that enables consumers to visualize, plan, simplify, compare vendors and take action with the swipe of a finger.”SINGAPORE, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event-tech innovator, Deetz, developed by Singapore’s events management company, Last One Standing, has been built as a technology and one-stop mobile app with FinTech capabilities, such as budgeting and ticket sales, to plan and organize any type of event, gathering or function in Singapore.
— Daniel Ang, CEO of Deetz
Deetz’s technology is a comprehensive events organization tool that adds building-block convenience to event-implementation and brings together function planners and vendors. Setting up and managing a conference, wedding, music festival, private party or any other type of event will never be the same again.
As well as incorporating a logical, step-by-step event-building process, Deetz bridges the gap between consumers and vendors by providing a convenient marketplace and price comparison tool for services such as venue hire, catering, entertainment and insurance.
Users are able to oversee gatherings of any type or size, from home-based parties in the living room to nights out at the stadium, and simplify them into constituent parts on a project-management basis. Elements include:
● Calendars and logistics
● Event programming
● Event operations
● Vendor marketplace
● Finance-tracking
● Booking and management system
Daniel Ang, CEO of Deetz, says, “Deetz is a comprehensive solution to plan and manage any type of event in Singapore. It will disrupt the existing traditional industry by allowing the consumer to visualize, plan, simplify and take action with the swipe of a finger. Users can also compare and choose the vendor that fits their event best and take full control of every step with the help of the latest technology.”
Deetz successfully graduated from Mbanq Labs, Singapore’s premiere FinTech and banking accelerator. Daniel Ong, Mbanq Labs Accelerator Manager, says, “Deetz will fill a badly-needed market void for a one-stop events management solution that can untangle the over-complicated events-building process in Singapore and beyond.”
Deetz is built with the backing of Last One Standing, a leading events management company in Singapore that has over one hundred events under its name and a working portfolio of Singapore’s best event organizers, including NTUC Club, Singapore Sports Hub, BIGO, Zouk, and Redmart. https://www.lastonestandingsg.com/about
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs provides training and wide-ranging support to accelerate technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks, as well as trendy Singapore office space for financial and technology startups in Southeast Asia and the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
