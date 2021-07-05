Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Irish Medical Device Business, Vasorum, Announces Board Appointment.

Vasorum is a hugely impressive company, and the CELT Arterial Closure Device is an exceptionally exciting device which is already having a major and positive impact.”
— Dr. Bob Smouse M.D., F.A.C.R.
DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vasorum Limited has announced the appointment of Bob Smouse M.D., F.A.C.R., as a non-executive director.

Vasorum is a Dublin based, high-growth medical device business specialising in sophisticated devices used to close arterial punctures in vascular, cardiology, radiology, and neuro-radiology procedures. In February of this year the company raised €6 million in equity from leading Irish Growth Capital investor BGF. Enterprise Ireland is also a shareholder in the company.

Vasorum developed and markets the CELT® Arterial Closure Device (“ACD”), which is used to close femoral artery punctures. The CELT ACD is a Class III medical device based on a patented platform technology, which was FDA approved in 2017, and has been used in over 84,000 patients to date.

Dr. Smouse has more than 25 years’ experience in both medical device development and clinical practice and research, he has led many important studies in the US as a Principle Investigator and has served as a medical consultant and Scientific Advisory Board member for many medical device industry leaders. Most recently, he was the founder, CEO and CMO of BrightWater Medical Inc., a US based medical device company that commercialized an innovative urologic catheter technology. BrightWater Medical was acquired by Merit Medical in 2019.

Dr Smouse said; “Vasorum is a hugely impressive company, and the CELT Arterial Closure Device is an exceptionally exciting device which is already having a major and positive impact. I am delighted to be joining this company and supporting their growth and development.”

Vasorum founder and CEO, Dr. Jim Coleman, welcomed Dr. Smouse to the Board; “Dr. Smouse has an exemplary record of achievements both in his medical practice and as a key opinion leader and advisor to the medical device industry. We expect him to play a key role in supporting our growth and expansion in the United States market in particular. His support for our business is very significant and we look forward to working closely with him over the coming years”.

