Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,858 in the last 365 days.

In ‘Zola,’ two unique dancers’ highway journey descends into chaos

Written by Jacqui Paumbo, CNN

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

If classic genres are like roadmaps, the new movie “Zola” — steered by two exotic dancers who go on a whirlwind weekender in Florida — is what happens when you turn off the navigation. Directed by Janicza Bravo, “Zola” starts out as an impromptu American road trip and descends into chaos.

The titular protagonist, played by Taylour Paige, is a self-possessed Black woman waitressing in Detroit when she encounters Stefani, played by Riley Keough, a White girl with a heavy “blaccent” (Bravo’s words) who seems warm if a bit “fruit loops,” as Zola notes to another waitress. But they soon bond over dancing, and Stefani entices Zola into an impulsive trip down to Florida to make bank at a nightclub.

“At its core, it is a story about friendship, and it’s a story about fast friendships specifically,” Bravo…

You just read:

In ‘Zola,’ two unique dancers’ highway journey descends into chaos

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.