Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,808 in the last 365 days.

Russian meals agency VkusVill triggers row over lesbian household advert

The firm has placed an apology under the new photo on Instagram: “There was an article here that hurt the feelings of many of our customers, staff, partners and suppliers. We regret that this has happened, and we consider this publication to be our mistake, a manifestation of the unprofessionalism of certain employees.” The company managers expressed their “sincere apologies”.

You just read:

Russian meals agency VkusVill triggers row over lesbian household advert

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.