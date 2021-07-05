Russian meals agency VkusVill triggers row over lesbian household advert

The firm has placed an apology under the new photo on Instagram: “There was an article here that hurt the feelings of many of our customers, staff, partners and suppliers. We regret that this has happened, and we consider this publication to be our mistake, a manifestation of the unprofessionalism of certain employees.” The company managers expressed their “sincere apologies”.
