Thailand’s Covid circumstances surge as Phuket reopens to vaccinated vacationers

Phuket, Thailand (CNN) — For the first time in over 15 months, Thailand’s popular resort island of Phuket is allowing vaccinated international travelers to enter without quarantine restrictions.

On July 1, at around 11 a.m., 25 passengers arrived at Phuket International Airport on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi. It was the first of four flights due to arrive on Thursday, carrying approximately 400 vaccinated tourists from Doha, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Abu Dhabi as part of the new “Phuket Sandbox” program.

In an interview with CNN on the eve of the reopening, Thailand Minister of Tourism Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Phuket Sandbox was necessary to restart the country’s economy, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2019, we had revenue from both domestic and international tourism at 3 trillion baht ($93.7 billion) but in 2020 it shrank to 800 billion baht,” he said.

Of that figure, Phuket generated more than 470 billion baht in revenue, thanks to the arrival…