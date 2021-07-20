Thinking about the Future of Workplaces
What kind of living and working spaces are desirable to achieve by 2030? To answer this question, Nikkei is proposing the “Space× Healthcare 2030” initiative.TOKYO, JAPAN, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei BP Intelligence Group is proposing the “Space × Healthcare 2030” initiative, which is rooted in the vision of creating a society in which people can lead healthy and fulfilling lives in the era of the 100-year life expectancy. We are preparing illustrations of various living and working spaces that are desirable to achieve by 2030. They incorporate both tangible and intangible characteristics that can make for healthier lifestyles. Introducing them using the expression “Visionary Flag,” we hope to stimulate discussions on how living and working spaces should be designed for the future.
This project has been titled the “Visionary Flag Project” (or “VFP”), and thus far it has suggested images for the future of housing, offices, and pharmacies, respectively, under three “flags”: "Beyond Home (future housing)," "Beyond Workplace (future workplace)" and "Beyond Pharmacy (future pharmacy)."
As the first step, Nikkei BP Intelligence Group hosted a discussion event on the "future workplace" in 2020, together with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation(NESIC). NESIC is a systems integrator of the NEC Group currently working to establish a "next-generation workstyle vision." Topics under consideration included issues related to contemporary office environments and how they should be designed for the future. During the discussion, participants shared their insights on certain issues that became apparent when considering the ideal workplace for the future.
The disadvantages of office digitalization
Workers often receive one-sided messages sent by e-mail, Teams, Slack, and other digital tools. The volume of such messages can be overwhelming. Moreover, a lack of physical contact makes it more difficult to casually communicate, and certain nuances may be lost.
Digital identification to support business communication
In the past, the exchange of name cards was a way of building trust. In the future, new tools should be created that allow easy access to information on other businesspeople, including on the skills they possess and their experience. Visualizing the different values of employees will help to create a better working environment,
To whom do offices belong?
Kikuchi from Nikkei BP Intelligence Group discussed the roles of open laboratories set up within the office spaces of many companies. "Many large companies set up open labs as co-creation spaces to attract people from outside their companies. This allows companies to recruit the talent that they need (but cannot find within their organizations) from external sources,” Looking at the issue from a different angle, Professor Minoru Noda of Meiji University Graduate School likened an office to a city and said that the German marktplatz, a kind of city square, could be a clue for thinking about the future of central offices.
Relationships between local communities and offices
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we see an increasing number of cases in which companies set up satellite offices in rural areas or relocate their headquarters to such places. A company's expansion to a rural area can lead to a revitalization of the host town. "When residents, local governments and private companies come together and work toward a single goal, their abilities are unified and many things become possible,” says Takahashi of Nikkei BP Intelligence Group.
