The companies under investigation recently went public in the US stock market, even though geopolitical tensions between the two countries remain high and Chinese authorities have been cracking down on technology companies.

On Monday, China’s cybersecurity watchdog announced probes into truck-hailing platforms Yunmanman and Huochebang, as well as job listing site Boss Zhipin. New users cannot register for these three apps during the investigation.

Yunmanman and Huochebang are China’s two major truck-hailing apps and label themselves as “Uber for trucks.” They merged in 2017 to create a new firm — Full Truck Alliance, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange last month, and is currently valued at $21 billion.

Boss Zhipin is one of China’s largest online job listing platforms. Its parent Kanzhun listed in New York last month and has a market cap of nearly $15 billion.

The Cybersecurity Review Office said in a statement that the probes are being undertaken to “prevent national…

Read Full Story

The post After Didi crackdown, China launches probes into Yunmanman, Huochebang, and Boss Zhipin appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.