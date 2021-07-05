Saki Appoints Tatsunori Muroya as Chief Sales Officer
Addition of experienced leader to strengthen and build customer relationships across the globeJAPAN, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saki Corporation, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tatsunori Muroya as the new Chief Sales Officer, effective July 1, 2021.
As factories become increasingly automated, labor-saving and digitalized, particularly in the new world affected by COVID-19, the need for high-quality automated inspection in the production processes of printed circuit boards and semiconductors that enable an energy-efficient society, is increasing exponentially. In his new role, Muroya will be responsible for all global sales activities, including Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. He will deliver SAKI's total solutions of high-quality automated inspection systems for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 2D/3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated X ray Inspection (AXI) to customers worldwide.
After graduating from the Tokyo Institute of Technology with a degree in robotics and gaining extensive international business and management experience in over 50 countries at Mitsui & Co., Muroya joined Saki in April 2021. With responsibility for Saki's sales and customer relations, Muroya will leverage his expertise in driving digital transformation (DX), with a focus on IoT, AI and Big Data, to drive global growth for the industry and its customers.
"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Muroya to Saki,” says Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation. "I am confident that Mr. Muroya will lead Saki's global growth with his background in international business. We will continue to contribute to the realization of high-quality smart factories with total solutions for high-value inspection technology for our customers.”
For further information about Saki, visit www.sakicorp.com/en/.
