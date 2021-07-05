Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Petromindo launches first Indonesian hydrogen report

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromindo, which provides information related to energy and mining sector, today launched the first Indonesian hydrogen market report.

This report explains the latest development of the hydrogen industry in Indonesia, providing comprehensive data on supply, demand, planned projects, and important issues that could affect the market.

Several important key players of the hydrogen industry in Indonesia are also reported and future new facilities that could become major producers of hydrogen in Indonesia are elaborated.

The report also describes plans that have been laid and announced to produce green hydrogen and also map out the sweet spots for green hydrogen production.

The report comprehensively maps out two locations that are expected to become the main production facility of green hydrogen in Indonesia. This report also estimates the prospect of hydrogen in automotive and transportation sectors as well as hydrogen in electricity generation. This report also describes how Indonesia and Australia might compete to become major green producers in the Asia Pacific region.

Contact: marketing@petromindo.com to order the report.

Marketing Team
Petromindo Research
+62 2122458787
marketing@petromindo.com

