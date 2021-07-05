Tejjy Inc. Providing a Gamut of Construction Solutions with BIM

Tejjy Inc. Providing a Gamut of Construction Services through BIM Plan, Design and Mangage Construction Projects with BIM Services Architectural BIM Services Supporting Construction Project Lifecycle 2D, 3D & 4D BIM Services Role of BIM Modeling Services in MEP

Tejjy Inc. - a BIM Service Company in USA is providing a range of construction solutions to Architectural, Engineering and Construction clients.

COVID pandemic is not a hindrance for Tejjy Inc. BIM Company USA, as we support construction projects to continue in a digital & virtual set-up through collaborative BIM.” — Sukh Singh

DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejjy Inc. is an Architectural, Engineering, Permit Expedition, Construction Management & BIM Services Company in USA serving several areas in USA like Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, New York, Baltimore, New Jersey, Delaware, Richmond, Connecticut & Philadelphia. The DBE/MBE Certified Women-Owned Company provides a range of construction solutions to Architectural, Engineering and Construction clients.Regarding the BIM Resolution of Tejjy Inc. for market growth, Sukh Singh, V.P., Tejjy Inc. commented – “As per the forecast made by United Nations, the world's population would reach around 10 billion by 2050. So, the Important factors paving the growth of the BIM market include enhanced urbanization along with infrastructural development, offered by BIM for the AEC sector.”Sukh added – “Staying at the quintessence of Architectural, Engineering & Construction domain and nurturing BIM for 15+ years, we know that the growth of the population would accelerate the prerequisite for housing and infrastructure. To fuel the advancement of the global construction industry, our BIM engineers are focussing on the competent techniques of operation.”A Senior Project Manager of Tejjy Inc. mentioned – “ As a BIM Service Provider in USA, we are contributing to innovative technologies like IoT, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Drone, etc. Our BIM Consultants are taking a stride towards the adoption of revolutionary methods in the operational standards of the construction sector.”Senior BIM Engineers of Tejjy Inc. said – “As a BIM Modeling Company USA, we provide 3D visualization, clash coordination, facilities management and many other BIM engineering services . Our BIM Engineers facilitate the architects, engineers, and construction industry professionals to plan, design, and manage construction projects. Consequently, our 3D Modeling Services are gaining popularity, producing a framework to advance in a proper way with an improved guide to work with BIM.”Tejjy Inc. has the potential to overcome challenges in the construction domain with technology integration such as BIM, SCADA, PLC, Drone, etc. Tejjy BIM modelers provide the information required to strengthen the success of the construction.Key Services Provided by Tejjy Inc.:BIM Services: 3D Modeling & Visualization, 4D Scheduling, 5D BIM Cost Estimation/BOQ/BOM, 7D BIM Facility Management, Prefabrication & Modularization, Clash Coordination, Laser Scan to BIM, Shop Drawings, Revit Families, etc.BIM Engineering Services: Constructability Review, Pre-fabrication & Modularization, Value Engineering, etc. BIM Consulting Services : BIM Strategy, Execution Plan, Resource Sharing, etc.Construction Management Solutions: Pre-Construction Planning, Bidding & Negotiation, Risk Management, etc.Architectural Services: Office Build-Outs, Home Additions & Renovation, Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling, 3D Floor Plans, etc.Facilities Operations & Facilities Management – Engineering Diagnostics, Base Operations Support, etc.Permit Expedition Services – Permit Expediting, DCRA Stop-Work Order Removal, Permit Drawings, etc.Sukh concluded – “COVID pandemic is not a hindrance for Tejjy Inc. as the BIM Modeling company is supporting construction projects to continue in a digital & virtual set-up, even when project stakeholders were unable to meet in person. The collaborative BIM approach enables data sharing amongst architectural, structural & MEP services, facilitating smarter construction."Few Successful BIM Projects of Tejjy Inc.:Expansion of Water Plant in Houston, USABIM Clash Coordination for DC Courthouse, USARevit Modeling for Medical Facilities Support Services by US Army Corporation of EngineersPlanning of Signal House, at Union Market, D.C. by systematic planning through BIM.Executed Structural Project - Tall City Gun Club, Texas in 2 weeks.Tejjy Inc. is enabling collaboration with Global Workforce, allowing professionals to work outside a traditional office environment for successful project execution. To know more about BIM Services in USA, consult the BIM modelers of Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com. Read more about Tejjy Inc. services.

What is Building Information Modeling(BIM)? | BIM Service providers in DC | Tejjy Inc.