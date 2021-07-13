Xacrae…..Good Luck and Godspeed

Florida music Artist Xacrae has released a l 5-track EP, "Good Luck and Godspeed", which follows his last project "Sui Generis".

SANFORD , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past year has been one of the most challenging in many decades for musicians and artists, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. This is why I am particularly pleased to see that artists such as Xacrae are out there, continuing to make music, and creating some of the best tracks in his discography. This is definitely what is happening with the released, 5-track EP, "Good Luck and Godspeed", which follows his last project "Sui Generis".

What makes the "Good Luck and Godspeed" release quite special is definitely the fact that Xacrae managed to spice up his formula by allowing hip-hop to blend in with various other influences, including jazz music. Following his well-received 2017 demo release, “My Beautiful Mind,” Xacrae released his long-awaited debut EP, “Sui Generis", which served as a fantastic calling card for the artist, who has taken the time to set the bar higher and develop a one-of-a-kind sound that is warm, yet catchy at the same time. The sound of this upcoming release is going to be your cup of tea if you like hip-hop music that has a more organic twist. The jazz and even some funk-inspired influences that drive the instrumentals actually add so much texture and vibe to the mix, making for a truly one-of-a-kind listening experience that will not let the audience down. As a rap songwriter and lyricism, Xacrae really wants to make music that anybody could enjoy and appreciate, and it definitely shows in this amazing release!

I highly recommend listening to "Good Luck and Godspeed" if you are a fan of artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson.Paak, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. The passion and spontaneity that drive this release are unparalleled, and the quality of the instrumentals, which were self-produced, is a great match with Xacrae’s flow and delivery. There is something quite special about this release, and Xacrae is a true professional at channeling some of the best hip-hop influences out there.

Find out more about Xacrae, and listen to "Good Luck and Godspeed" on your favorite digital music streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, Amazon Music, and more.