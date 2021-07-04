Hoyer Statement Celebrating July 4th

“This July 4, for the first time in fifteen months, most Americans will be able to gather with families and celebrate Independence Day safely in their communities. After more than a year of darkness and mourning, after many months of isolation and danger, fireworks will again light up American cities and towns, casting their colorful glow on smiling faces. After a year of lowering our flags to honor those lost, the Stars and Stripes will be raised high and waved with the vigor of a nation ready to emerge from this pandemic and build back better, stronger, and with a greater determination than ever to fulfill our founding promise of justice and equality for all. “This was made possible because of the enormous progress made since January with vaccination and testing. As a result of hard work by the Biden-Harris Administration the American Rescue Plan passed by House and Senate Democrats – and because of tens of millions of Americans doing their part – more than 330 million vaccine doses have been administered, and more than two-thirds of all adults in our country have received at least one shot, with 58% fully vaccinated. With the rate of infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities dropping every week, we are seeing our economic recovery accelerate.

“Even while we celebrate our freedom as a nation and our growing independence from COVID-19, it is critical to remember that dangerous variants continue to spread in our country and abroad. We must keep encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to get their shots. “I join in wishing all of my fellow Americans a very happy Independence Day. As we celebrate our history and the principles for which our Founders risked ‘our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,’ let us recognize that the work of securing America’s freedom and democratic ideals continues in our own day. Together, surely, we will ensure that America and all it represents will prevail and continue to be a force for justice, peace, and progress for our people and for our world.”