Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 46 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,747 in the last 365 days.

D3 Home-Grown Restaurant One Life Kitchen Partners with Deliveroo Editions Delivering for The First Time Across Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind One Life have partnered with Deliveroo Editions and now deliver across Dubai for the first time. Thanks to Chef Kelvin at the helm of One Life and his passion for wholesome, healthy and sometimes naughty dishes along with Necip Camcigil founder and partner in crime, they bring to reality a vision of food, sustainability, community and all-round great eats now to your home.

With a click of a button order a variety of wholesome dishes made with natural, locally sourced ingredients each handcrafted with innovative touches.

With 20% off every first order from One Life Kitchen Deliveroo editions, Dubai residents no longer have to be hungry for great food.

Dishes available include fan favorites and new dishes including;

THE REUBEN AED 28 Half /AED 48 Full
Stacked wagyu slices with sauerkraut, pickles, dijonnaise & melted cheddar on sourdough bread

PORTOBELLO TOAST AED 44
Roasted mushroom sliced on smashed avo placed on sourdough toast topped with sautéed leeks, cherry tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

FRENCH TOAST AED 52
Made with house brioche, our own chocolate & hazelnut spread, grilled banana, citrus anglaise with a macadamia praline

STACKED BANCAKES AED 42
Gluten-free banana & oat flour banana pancakes, berries, almond flakes, maple syrup & berry compote

POKE ME UP BEFORE YOU MANGO AED 74
Salmon cubes cooked in a tamari sauce with mango & pickled beetroot cubes, edamame, spring onions, chilli cucumber, avocado, sticky white rice, black sesame, crispy shallots, garlic & a chilli mayo dressing
One Life Kitchen and Cafe is now delivering to The Palm, Marina, JLT, Barsha 1, Barsha 2, Barsha Heights, The Springs, JVT, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Media & Internet City, & Jebel Ali Village.

To order head to Deliveroo https://deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/jlt/one-life-editions-hss

Necip Camcigil
One Life Kitchen
email us here

You just read:

D3 Home-Grown Restaurant One Life Kitchen Partners with Deliveroo Editions Delivering for The First Time Across Dubai

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.