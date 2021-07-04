D3 Home-Grown Restaurant One Life Kitchen Partners with Deliveroo Editions Delivering for The First Time Across Dubai
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind One Life have partnered with Deliveroo Editions and now deliver across Dubai for the first time. Thanks to Chef Kelvin at the helm of One Life and his passion for wholesome, healthy and sometimes naughty dishes along with Necip Camcigil founder and partner in crime, they bring to reality a vision of food, sustainability, community and all-round great eats now to your home.
With a click of a button order a variety of wholesome dishes made with natural, locally sourced ingredients each handcrafted with innovative touches.
With 20% off every first order from One Life Kitchen Deliveroo editions, Dubai residents no longer have to be hungry for great food.
Dishes available include fan favorites and new dishes including;
THE REUBEN AED 28 Half /AED 48 Full
Stacked wagyu slices with sauerkraut, pickles, dijonnaise & melted cheddar on sourdough bread
PORTOBELLO TOAST AED 44
Roasted mushroom sliced on smashed avo placed on sourdough toast topped with sautéed leeks, cherry tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
FRENCH TOAST AED 52
Made with house brioche, our own chocolate & hazelnut spread, grilled banana, citrus anglaise with a macadamia praline
STACKED BANCAKES AED 42
Gluten-free banana & oat flour banana pancakes, berries, almond flakes, maple syrup & berry compote
POKE ME UP BEFORE YOU MANGO AED 74
Salmon cubes cooked in a tamari sauce with mango & pickled beetroot cubes, edamame, spring onions, chilli cucumber, avocado, sticky white rice, black sesame, crispy shallots, garlic & a chilli mayo dressing
One Life Kitchen and Cafe is now delivering to The Palm, Marina, JLT, Barsha 1, Barsha 2, Barsha Heights, The Springs, JVT, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Media & Internet City, & Jebel Ali Village.
To order head to Deliveroo https://deliveroo.ae/menu/dubai/jlt/one-life-editions-hss
Necip Camcigil
Necip Camcigil
One Life Kitchen
