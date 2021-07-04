Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Six Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision Involving Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10 in Tonopah

Six people were killed and five others were seriously injured in the three-vehicle collision.

On Friday, July 2nd, 2021, at 1:21 p.m., a three-vehicle fatal collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 82, near Tonopah.

A tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound in the number two lane when, for an unknown reason, rear-ended a Nissan Altima with six people on board. The force of the impact split the Nissan passenger vehicle in half. All six people inside the Nissan were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The tractor-trailer continued eastbound before striking an SUV containing five people, including a mother and her four children. All five occupants were taken to Valley-area hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

