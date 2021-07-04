Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A302064

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 2058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pratt Street, Worcester

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Steven Foster             

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Altoona, Iowa

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 06/01/2021 at 2058 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on Pratt Road in Worcester. Troopers were advised Steven Foster had left the scene. During the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Steven Foster had started a physical altercation and engaged in tumultuous behavior. Investigation revealed Foster had returned to Iowa. On 07/03/2021, Foster was issued a citation to appear before Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the charge of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2021 - 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A     

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

