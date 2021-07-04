Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A302064
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 2058 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pratt Street, Worcester
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Steven Foster
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Altoona, Iowa
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/01/2021 at 2058 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence on Pratt Road in Worcester. Troopers were advised Steven Foster had left the scene. During the course of the investigation, Troopers developed probable cause that Steven Foster had started a physical altercation and engaged in tumultuous behavior. Investigation revealed Foster had returned to Iowa. On 07/03/2021, Foster was issued a citation to appear before Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the charge of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2021 - 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861