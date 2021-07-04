New multi million dollar lease for large restaurant on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach Florida
Is Lincoln Road bouncing back ?MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rosen and Rodriguez team (David Rosen and Darian Rodriguez) of real estate brokerage firm Westvest Associates leased the former Meat Market Restaurant located at 915 Lincoln Road Miami Beach Florida, belonging to the Iconic Sterling Building.
This new restaurant is one of the largest on Lincoln Road with 4,000sf inside and seating for 150 outside. This is the most recent long term multi million dollar lease (10 years) on Lincoln Road for a restaurant this size. This is positive news for Lincoln Road and Miami Beach, where property owners have been challenged with vacancies caused by COVID, travel restrictions and the cancellation of major events such as Art Basel.
David Rosen and Darian Rodriguez of South Floridas Commercial Real Estate investment and Brokerage firm Westvest Associates, represented both the sellers and tenant. Rosen and Rodriguez recently formed their team and boutique style office. They are concentrating on leasing within the core markets of South Florida. Rosen said "we are excited about the incentives for businesses to open in the Miami area and pride ourselves on locating great properties and deals for both our investors and new clients seeking to buy and lease space in the Miami and South Florida area."
The new Hospitality Group Playa plans a newly renovated upscale Mediterranean style restaurant and lounge for this location. Playa hopes to be open by the beginning of October 2021.
David Rosen
Westvest and Associates
+1 786-280-3283
david@rosenandrodriguez.com