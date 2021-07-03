Hoyer Discusses His Legislation to Remove Hate, the Select Committee on 1/6, and Voting Rights on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation”

On the Select Committee to Investigate 1/6

“Well, I think it's very sad, Reverend, as you point out that the response that the Republicans have had to the insurrection that occurred, the violent insurrection, which led to the deaths of both civilians and police personnel and the attacks on police and the threats that were intoned in the Capitol, on both the Vice President of the United States, a Republican conservative, and the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Just tragic that the response has not been more effective, not more expressing the anger that I think was reflected on that night certainly, through Senator McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. But it has not reflected itself in the days since, maybe because Trump has said I don't want any action taken. In any event, it’s unfortunate. And it's also unfortunate as you point out, that the commission, which was a bipartisan commission and met all the criteria, save one, that the Republicans wanted in terms of being even, in terms of having equal authority on subpoenas and investigations…What the American people want, what history needs is a focus on what happened on January 6th: why did it happen, how did it happen, who participated in making it happen, and how do we prevent it from happening again? … The institution demands we move forward. Our democracy demands we move forward, and that's what Speaker Pelosi is doing. I think the eight people that she has appointed with it being chaired by Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and yes, including Liz Cheney, who showed she has the courage, the fortitude, and the integrity to call them as sees them. So I am very hopeful that Leader McCarthy will, as [Democrats] did in the Benghazi investigation, participate, appoint Members, and proceed.”