St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information // Stolen Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202407
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/03/21 at approximately 0938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lapointe Auto and Performance, 416 Brosseau Road, Highgate
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Lapointe Auto and Performance
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 3, 2021, Vermont State Police were notified that a truck was stolen from Lapointe Auto and Performance in Highgate sometime during the night. The stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot across from Swanton Lumber. Witnesses observed a female walking away from the stolen vehicle headed north on Route 78 in Swanton. A surveillance photo of the woman is attached to this press release. Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or the identity of the female is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
COURT ACTION: Y N *Pending*
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
Detective Sergeant Angela Baker
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
Cell: (802)585-0473
Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov