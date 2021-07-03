Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information // Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Angela Baker                            

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/21 at approximately 0938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lapointe Auto and Performance, 416 Brosseau Road, Highgate

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Lapointe Auto and Performance

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 3, 2021, Vermont State Police were notified that a truck was stolen from Lapointe Auto and Performance in Highgate sometime during the night. The stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot across from Swanton Lumber. Witnesses observed a female walking away from the stolen vehicle headed north on Route 78 in Swanton.  A surveillance photo of the woman is attached to this press release.   Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle or the identity of the female is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N *Pending*

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

Cell: (802)585-0473

Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov

 

St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information // Stolen Vehicle

