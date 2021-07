Derby // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A502190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: July 3, 2021 at 1422 hours

STREET: I 91 SB MM 161

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregg Kessler

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 3, 2021 at 1422 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehilce crash near MM 161 SB. The operator of the vehilce was identified as Gregg Kessler from Barton. Statements from Kessler and evidence from the scene indicated that Kessler hydroplaned throught the water in the roadway and collided with the cable guardrails in the southbound lane of I 91 near MM 161.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993