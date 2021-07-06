As Wait Times for Mental Health Services Grow, Text Message Program Expands to Provide Immediate Grief Support

Bonnie Bizzell, Grief Coach subscriber

An innovative text messaging program from Seattle-based company, Grief Coach, provides immediate relief as the nation's newly bereaved wait for therapy.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today Seattle technology company, Grief Coach, announced the expansion of their partnership program. The company is growing in response to the urgent need to make grief support available for bereaved family members who are frustrated by long wait times for therapy and group programs. With a scalable text messaging platform and expanded team, Grief Coach replaces 6 month wait times with instant, year-long support. "It takes less than 10 minutes to sign up," says Founder and CEO, Emma Payne, "so that's a great alternative for people facing months on a wait list."

By expanding their partnership program globally, and launching text services in multiple languages, Grief Coach is filling a widening gap as many bereavement support providers find themselves over-burdened and unable to keep up with demand. At a time when tens of millions of Americans are newly bereaved, Grief Coach's expanded programs offer options for therapists, hospices, healthcare providers, employers, non-profits, funeral homes, congregations and others looking for effective, scalable ways to support more people.

With carefully curated tips and resources from clinicians and grief experts, Grief Coach's text support service is rich with wisdom at the same time that it is readily available for anyone who is grieving. "We provide immediate, personalized support for grievers," Payne says, "and also send tips and reminders to friends and family who want to help, but may not be sure how. Often this is where the magic happens." Grief Coach partners recognize that this community support model makes it possible for them to reach exponentially more people than they can engage with more traditional approaches.

Patient and family advocate, Bonnie Bizzell, says "texting grief support to grievers AND texting tips and resources to their circle of friends is one of the best things ever. Seriously! Grief Coach will change bereavement and healthcare. I'm walking proof."

In addition to adding global access and language support, Grief Coach's partnership program also features an expanded ability to refer subscribers to books, articles and videos that are suited for their specific circumstance. Over the past two years Grief Coach has collected feedback from subscribers who are grateful to learn about expert resources related to their loss. Ann Kaufman subscribed to Grief Coach in 2019, when her sister died, and has renewed her subscription twice since then.

Ann shared, "I was 27 when my sister Sarah died. I live in a small town in Pennsylvania and didn't have access to the kind of support I wanted, so I was happy when I found Grief Coach on Instagram. I've renewed my annual subscription twice since then, and find the personalized texts incredibly helpful. Early on I received a text message letting me know about a TedTalk by Nora McInerny. It really resonated with me, so I bought her book and then later her other books too. Without my texts I wouldn't have known about Nora, so I'm grateful to Grief Coach for suggesting high quality resources like these, that are appropriate for my age and loss."

With their expanded programming reach, Grief Coach is proud to be providing immediate relief for grievers, along with support and education for the people who love them. The company was created so that nobody would ever have to grieve alone. These new expansions bring the company closer to realizing that vision.

For further information about Grief Coach, visit https://grief.coach

