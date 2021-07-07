The Nosies are the perfect way to show children that they should go right up and say hello to other children who may be different.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that your nose has a secret life? A child’s”nosie” can be a partner in adventure.

Linda Dezenski, the author of Nosie Adventures series, set out to create a way for children to participate in an imaginary world in which their noses can help them as they tackle new activities and meet new people. The Nosies are enthusiastic about everything they do, and they love all people.

Linda has a disability and has been a life-long advocate for tolerance and diversity. The Nosies are the perfect way to show children that they should go right up and say hello to other children who may be different. Linda’s books are unique because they introduce characters with disabilities who are living independent lives.

In Nosie and the Opposites, Nosie has a rock band. They are touring the country with their big hit “Opposites are Cool”. Nosie loves all people, and says “Differences are where it’s at, man!”

This is the fourth book in the Nosie Adventures Series. The books are available in print and Kindle formats:

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss_c_1_9?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=linda+dezenski&sprefix=Linda+dez%2Caps%2C118&crid=16P5747JRNSB9



Linda is a Program Analyst with the City of Philadelphia Intellectual disability Services. She is passionate about civil rights, particularly independent living for people with disabilities. Linda has two Masters degrees from Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research. Linda is the author of “Nosie Adventures” – a series of children’s books that teaches acceptance and diversity. Nosie Adventures books are available on Amazon.

If you would like to learn more, or arrange an interview, please call Linda at (215) 251-3293 or e-mail LindaDezenski3@aol.com