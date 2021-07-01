AGO Paralegal Positions

Application Deadline Date: 7/15/21

Department: Attorney General’s Office Location: Montpelier, VT, US Position Type: Permanent Schedule Type: Full Time

Please apply through the State of Vermont Department of Human Resources website for the position and level you are interested in. https://careers.vermont.gov/

Please refer questions to Brooke Jenkins at Brooke.Jenkins@vermont.gov

Be part of dedicated team of professionals serving Vermonters!

The AGO seeks to fill two Paralegal positions, one in the Civil Division, and one in the Administrative Law Unit. A career with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office provides the opportunity to do meaningful work in a fun and collegial environment. Legal support professionals receive on-the-job and other training to provide them with the tools they need for success, growth and career advancement. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont which includes but is not limited to: a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave, employer contribution to pension plans, and a supportive, unionized environment. The AGO Recognizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with AGO policies.

Overview Administrative Law Unit :

Provides legal services to State Agencies and Departments and representing the State before the Vermont Labor Relations Board (VLRB), the Vermont Human Rights Commission (HRC), the Board of Liquor and Lottery (BLL), the Vermont Criminal Justice Council (VCJC), and the Board of Medical Practice (BMP).

Overview Civil Division : Represents the State and its Agencies, employees, and officials in a wide variety of civil litigation before state and federal courts.

The positions entail providing support to attorneys engaged in litigation, which includes, but is not limited to:

drafting legal documents and pleadings

preparing discovery requests and responses

assembling exhibits, gathering information/evidence

legal drafting correspondence

liaison with state agencies and law firms

Assemble litigation exhibits and binders

Proofread and file legal documents with courts and tribunals

Assist with document and discovery collection and production: obtaining, organizing, bates stamping, and transferring documents and electronic media electronically and otherwise

Review documents for privilege and confidentiality based on instruction from attorney and perform required redactions

Draft, proofread, and send correspondence

Conduct electronic searches of email and similar files

Assist with drafting and assembling AGO contract documents, and obtaining required insurances, and tax forms

Schedule meetings, interviews, and depositions including teleconferences and video teleconferences.

Calendar deadlines and events

Mail Distribution

Phone/Front Desk Coverage as needed to cover for primary employee

Law Manager database- enter, update and close out matters such as litigation and contracts, run reports and conduct conflict checks.

Update Statute Sets

The positions are located at 109 State Street in Montpelier, however, until September 2021 the position will be primarily remote, although some in-office work will be required.

AGO Paralegal I

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) or more years of experience performing administrative duties requiring the use of office automation software, such as the Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook), Adobe, or similar programs, in a legal or related field.

OR

Associate degree or paralegal degree or certificate and two (2) or more years of experience performing administrative duties requiring the use of office automation software, such as the Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook), Adobe, or similar programs, in a legal or related field.

OR

High School diploma or equivalent AND six (6) or more years of experience performing administrative duties requiring the use of office automation software, such as the Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook), Adobe, or similar programs, in a legal or related field.

AGO Paralegal II

Bachelor’s degree AND two (2) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties.

OR

Associate’s degree or paralegal degree or certificate AND three (3) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties.

OR

High School diploma or equivalent AND seven (7) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties

AGO Paralegal III

Bachelor’s degree AND three (3) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties.

OR

Associate’s degree or paralegal degree or certificate AND four (4) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties.

OR

High School diploma or equivalent AND eight (8) or more years of experience performing paralegal duties.

Last modified: July 1, 2021