LECAP Provider Payment Program Ends 7-14-2021, LECAP Reimbursement Program Begins 7-21-2021

The 2021 Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (LECAP) that provides funding to build line extensions to provide 25/3 broadband service to qualifying consumers and locations, that have not been paid for, built, or activated--and where payment is made to the provider afterwards--will end on July 14, 2021.

All applications for this program, along with associated documents (including estimates from providers) MUST be received by July 14, 2021 to be considered for approval. Applications received after this date--for line extensions that have not yet been paid for, built, or activated--will be rejected.

Effective July 21, 2021, the LECAP Reimbursement Program will begin.

LECAP Reimbursement provides grants (for qualifying locations) to qualified consumers who have already paid for line extensions (or purchased customer premise equipment for wireless/satellite solutions) to be able to receive 25/3 broadband service. ONLY LECAP Reimbursement applications will be accepted as of July 21, 2021.

For more information, please see the Department's COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program 2021 webpage.