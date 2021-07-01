Be Aware, Prepared, and Responsible; Purchase a Hike Safe Card This Summer

CONTACT: Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3128 Lieutenant Bob Mancini: (603) 271-3127 Lieutenant James Kneeland: (603) 744-5470 July 1, 2021

Concord, NH – The Fourth of July marks the beginning of the busy summer hiking season in New Hampshire. As you make plans for the holiday weekend to get outside to hike, bike, kayak, or climb, be sure you have your voluntary Hike Safe card for 2021. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase this voluntary card for 2021 because card proceeds help defray the costs of training and of search and rescue equipment for Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens.

Severe summer storms can adversely affect trail conditions and water levels in rivers and streams without warning creating hazardous conditions for unprepared hikers. Knowing the weather forecasted for the day and for the region should be a priority for anyone exploring New Hampshire’s natural beauty and wild places.

“People must always take personal responsibility as they head out by acknowledging their physical limitations, being aware of changing weather conditions, and knowing when it’s time to turn back,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, Chief of Law Enforcement at Fish and Game. “It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior also puts first responders at extreme risk of injury.”

Colonel Jordan strongly recommends that hikers and outdoor enthusiasts be prepared by carrying with them the 10 essentials for changeable spring weather conditions and unanticipated emergencies which include:

Map

Compass

Warm Clothing: Sweater or Fleece Jacket Long Pants (wool or synthetic) Hat (wool)

Extra Food and Water

Flashlight or Headlamp

Matches/Firestarters

First Aid Kit/Repair Kit

Whistle

Rain/Wind Jacket and Pants

Pocket Knife

Read more about safe hiking at www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/hiking-safety.html.

2021 Hike Safe cards cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family, and are good for the calendar year ending December 31, 2021. The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents.

Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Purchasing a hunting or fishing license also provides you with the same protection as a Hike Safe card. In addition to Hike Safe card revenues, Fish and Game’s Search and Rescue Fund is supported by a $1 fee collected for each boat, snowmobile, and OHRV registered in New Hampshire.

It’s your responsibility to hike safe. Be sure to follow the hiker responsibility code by being knowledgeable about where you are going and what the local weather and terrain conditions will be, leaving your plans with someone, turning back in inclement weather or if you are running out of daylight, and planning for emergencies. Visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.